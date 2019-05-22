Stapat
This Hemp oil is the real deal. I have used several Hemp oils. This one has met my needs for using this brand.
Grandma’s Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil 900mg (30mg per serving) Product Info: 30ml bottle of CBD Oil 30 mg of CBD per serving 900 mg of CBD per bottle Grown in Colorado. We source material from local farms that exclusively use organic farming practices. Our natural CBD Oil for our Grandma’s Hemp Tinctures comes from medicinal cannabis strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level. Processed using state-of-the-art extraction. Ensuring the highest quality extracted oil available. Laboratory tested, and custom formulated to ensure you know exactly what you are getting. Click Here to View 3rd Party Lab Certificate of Analysis. Suggested Use: Shake well before use. Our most common serving size is 20 drops (1 full dropper) once a day, but we generally recommend exploring to see exactly what works best for you. Some people will start out with 5 drops (1/4 of a dropper) for the first week. Then increase by 5 drops (1/4 of a dropper) for additional 7 days. This process will continue until you reach your desired results. Most people see best results around 10 drops twice a day, but for more severe conditions you may have to work up to 20 drops twice a day. Place CBD Oil drops under the tongue and hold them there for 90 seconds for best absorption. By placing under the tongue CBD gets absorbed directly into the bloodstream via the capillary blood vessels. Ingredients: Our Tinctures are formulated with High Quality Fractionated MCT Coconut Oil (MCT: Medium Chain Triglyceride), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin & Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil.
