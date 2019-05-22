 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grandma's Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil 900mg

by Bell Family Dispensary

$69.00MSRP

About this product

Grandma’s Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil 900mg (30mg per serving) Product Info: 30ml bottle of CBD Oil 30 mg of CBD per serving 900 mg of CBD per bottle Grown in Colorado. We source material from local farms that exclusively use organic farming practices. Our natural CBD Oil for our Grandma’s Hemp Tinctures comes from medicinal cannabis strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level. Processed using state-of-the-art extraction. Ensuring the highest quality extracted oil available. Laboratory tested, and custom formulated to ensure you know exactly what you are getting. Click Here to View 3rd Party Lab Certificate of Analysis. Suggested Use: Shake well before use. Our most common serving size is 20 drops (1 full dropper) once a day, but we generally recommend exploring to see exactly what works best for you. Some people will start out with 5 drops (1/4 of a dropper) for the first week. Then increase by 5 drops (1/4 of a dropper) for additional 7 days. This process will continue until you reach your desired results. Most people see best results around 10 drops twice a day, but for more severe conditions you may have to work up to 20 drops twice a day. Place CBD Oil drops under the tongue and hold them there for 90 seconds for best absorption. By placing under the tongue CBD gets absorbed directly into the bloodstream via the capillary blood vessels. Ingredients: Our Tinctures are formulated with High Quality Fractionated MCT Coconut Oil (MCT: Medium Chain Triglyceride), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin & Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil.

1 customer review

5.01

Stapat

This Hemp oil is the real deal. I have used several Hemp oils. This one has met my needs for using this brand.

About this brand

Our Grandma’s Hemp™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil comes from medicinal hemp strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level. Our producer is a seed to product farm, and is involved in all aspects of how our hemp oil is made and closely monitors every step of the production and farming process. Our hemp producers uses organic farming practices, therefore there is no need for toxic fertilizers or pesticides. We provide the most potent, most pure, and most effective Hemp products on the market. Backed by a 3rd party independent Lab test on every Batch. Where can you find Grandmas Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil? You can place an Order Online or over the Phone and have our products delivered at your doorstep! When ordering online all orders will ship the following business day (exceeding weekends and holidays). Orders ship USPS priority which is 1-3 business days for delivery. For your first CBD order, use coupon code FIRSTORDER for 15% off!