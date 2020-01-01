 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Bell Family Dispensary CBD Oil
Bell Family Dispensary CBD Oil Cover Photo

Bell Family Dispensary CBD Oil

Grandma's Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Our CBD Oil Store in Bloomington IN
Our CBD Oil Store in Bloomington IN
Our CBD Oil Store in Bloomington IN
Our CBD Oil Store in Bloomington IN
Made the Bloomington Paper
Made the Bloomington Paper
Our Delivery Van
Our Delivery Van
Bell Family Dispensary CBD Oil featured photo 5

About Bell Family Dispensary CBD Oil

Our Grandma’s Hemp™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil house brand comes from medicinal hemp strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level. Our producer is a seed to product farm, and is involved in all aspects of how our CBD oil is made and closely monitors every step of the production and farming process. They use organic farming practices, therefore there is no need for toxic fertilizers or pesticides. They were also one of the first 13 hemp producers to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority™. The U.S. Hemp Authority™ Certification Program is our industry’s initiative to provide high standards, best practices and self-regulation, giving confidence to consumers and law enforcement that hemp products are safe, and legal. We provide the most potent, most pure, and most effective Hemp products on the market. Backed by 3rd party independent Lab test on every Batch. For your first CBD order, use coupon code FIRSTORDER for 15% off!

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Available in

United States, Florida, Indiana