 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lifter

Lifter

by Berkshire CBD

Write a review
Berkshire CBD Cannabis Flower Lifter

$10.95MSRP

About this product

Bred for the sky-high CBD and grown outdoors using organic practices in the rich Vermont soil, this batch of Lifter CBD hemp flower really lives up to its name. With resonant notes of spiced earth and citrus, the enlivened calm that Lifter delivers makes it the perfect choice for all day enjoyment. Dense smokable hemp buds, perfect for the next time you need a little lift.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Berkshire CBD Logo
We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.