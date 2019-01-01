About this product
Bred for the sky-high CBD and grown outdoors using organic practices in the rich Vermont soil, this batch of Lifter CBD hemp flower really lives up to its name. With resonant notes of spiced earth and citrus, the enlivened calm that Lifter delivers makes it the perfect choice for all day enjoyment. Dense smokable hemp buds, perfect for the next time you need a little lift.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Berkshire CBD
We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.