 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Parchment 4x4 Pre-Cut Squares

Parchment 4x4 Pre-Cut Squares

by Best Bud Bags

Write a review
Best Bud Bags Storage Concentrate Storage Parchment 4x4 Pre-Cut Squares

$14.50MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Size: 4" x 4" inches This parchment paper comes easy to use, easy to fold, and is contained in our custom easy slide out tear box. Suitable for dabbing or storing and packing concentrates in bulk for your dispensary or custom product being sent to retail. The parchment paper is designed for quick easy release to expedite use. American made, vegetable based, parchment paper is FDA Approved and eco friendly. 1000 per box (CUSTOM DISPENSER HARD BOXES). Discounted Case pricing at 10,000.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Best Bud Bags Logo
With the simple desire to create professional high quality-packaging solutions, Best Bud Bags was created to offer a wide variety of products and services to our fellow ‘buds’ taking on the fastest growing industry in North America. Having an integrated background in online retail and a focus on art and design, Best Bud Bags is your turnkey choice in creating and building a brand that exceeds all expectation. Rather than your ‘one stop shop’, we are the cannabis producer and connoissuer’s muse. From custom packaging and apparel to web design and a strong media presence, Best bud Bags offers you the opportunity to not only thread your vision and voice through product, but to be heard. Let us elevate your company to new to it’s ‘high’est potential that we know we can deliver.