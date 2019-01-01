 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by BG Family Farms

About this product

Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Growing tall in its vegetative cycle and very stretchy in flower, this one will need an experienced hand when grown indoors. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped.

About this brand

Welcome to BG Family Farms site. After generations, our family remains true to tradition of crafting quality cannabis for the locals. Our farm is located 30 minutes north of Grants Pass hidden in a beautiful valley rich in soil and culture. Our farm strives to be sustainable and organic, producing clean craft cannabis. We love to try and give back through donation to community events and fundraisers. The strains we grow have been consistent over the years in potency, terpens,and quality. Currently offering a wide rage of cannabis flower, pre-rolls and blunts. We are family owned and operated. Please enjoy our cannabis as much as we do. Cheers BG Fam