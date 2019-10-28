 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Thicc Girl Kush

Thicc Girl Kush

by BG Family Farms

Skip to Reviews
3.02
BG Family Farms Cannabis Flower Thicc Girl Kush
BG Family Farms Cannabis Flower Thicc Girl Kush

About this product

Thicc Girl Kush by BG Family Farms

2 customer reviews

3.02

write a review

BSnod

INCLUDE STRAIN INFORMATION!! The lineage should be here at the VERY LEAST! Otherwise why even bother posting this?

mlambert0607

This is so nice. It really helps with anxiety and relaxation. I like this in the evenings

About this brand

BG Family Farms Logo
Welcome to BG Family Farms site. After generations, our family remains true to tradition of crafting quality cannabis for the locals. Our farm is located 30 minutes north of Grants Pass hidden in a beautiful valley rich in soil and culture. Our farm strives to be sustainable and organic, producing clean craft cannabis. We love to try and give back through donation to community events and fundraisers. The strains we grow have been consistent over the years in potency, terpens,and quality. Currently offering a wide rage of cannabis flower, pre-rolls and blunts. We are family owned and operated. Please enjoy our cannabis as much as we do. Cheers BG Fam