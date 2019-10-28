BSnod
on October 28th, 2019
INCLUDE STRAIN INFORMATION!! The lineage should be here at the VERY LEAST! Otherwise why even bother posting this?
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Thicc Girl Kush by BG Family Farms
on October 28th, 2019
INCLUDE STRAIN INFORMATION!! The lineage should be here at the VERY LEAST! Otherwise why even bother posting this?
on May 9th, 2019
This is so nice. It really helps with anxiety and relaxation. I like this in the evenings