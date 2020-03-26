Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Dark chocolate with sweet caramel undertones. The CBD Caramel Chocolate Bar features a high-quality hybrid cannabis strain and a balanced 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC in each bite.
on March 26th, 2020
Bhang 1:1 is the
on September 20th, 2016
Probably my most favorite edible. The dark chocolate one has only 2 grams of sugar per serving, something I can live with. Gourmet medicated chocolates are the perfect gift for yourself or others, easy to choose the proper dose, the hard part not eating the entire delicious chocolate bar. Less is truly more with this edible as the triple dose ones rock my world, just a tiny piece was all I needed, you definitely get a lot of bang for you buck, no pun intended. This was my edible of choice when in the hospital going through leukemia, it's the only way I could actually sleep, thank you Bhang bar!