1:1 CBD Caramel Chocolate Bar- 120mg

by Bhang

Bhang Edibles Chocolates 1:1 CBD Caramel Chocolate Bar- 120mg

About this product

Dark chocolate with sweet caramel undertones. The CBD Caramel Chocolate Bar features a high-quality hybrid cannabis strain and a balanced 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC in each bite.

2 customer reviews

5.02

badtrip360

Probably my most favorite edible. The dark chocolate one has only 2 grams of sugar per serving, something I can live with. Gourmet medicated chocolates are the perfect gift for yourself or others, easy to choose the proper dose, the hard part not eating the entire delicious chocolate bar. Less is truly more with this edible as the triple dose ones rock my world, just a tiny piece was all I needed, you definitely get a lot of bang for you buck, no pun intended. This was my edible of choice when in the hospital going through leukemia, it's the only way I could actually sleep, thank you Bhang bar!

About this brand

Our Professional Chocolatiers have been making non-medicated chocolates for years for such retail outlets as Whole Foods. We are focused on crafting Bhang’s award-winning medicated chocolate bars. At Bhang we strive to set industry taste and quality benchmarks. We are committed to remaining the established leader and to continuing to set the standards on how things should be done. We are founded first and foremost in making world class chocolate. Our cannabis oils and concentrates are specially crafted with three things in mind – quality, purity, and consistency. Derived in-house from our very own cultivation, our team of specialists carefully select only the finest in raw organic botanical ingredients while utilizing state of the art extraction and refinement techniques to produce the highest quality in cannabis concentrates