Our Professional Chocolatiers have been making non-medicated chocolates for years for such retail outlets as Whole Foods. We are focused on crafting Bhang’s award-winning medicated chocolate bars. At Bhang we strive to set industry taste and quality benchmarks. We are committed to remaining the established leader and to continuing to set the standards on how things should be done. We are founded first and foremost in making world class chocolate. Our cannabis oils and concentrates are specially crafted with three things in mind – quality, purity, and consistency. Derived in-house from our very own cultivation, our team of specialists carefully select only the finest in raw organic botanical ingredients while utilizing state of the art extraction and refinement techniques to produce the highest quality in cannabis concentrates