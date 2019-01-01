About this product
A complete high pressure system, temperature controller, sprayers, sensors, root chamber, power supply, plumbing, switched AC adapter (control your own lights), templates and guides, computer system and IO board package with all the wiring, and most importantly the Aero Open software.
About this brand
BIFΛRM
Bifarm is a technology startup focused in smart gardening solutions. It is the creator of the first commercially available personal high-pressure aeroponics kit, Bifarm is dedicated to providing sustainable and high-tech solutions to home gardeners.