by BIFΛRM

About this product

Bifarm’s smart grow systems utilize computers to monitor and control lights, temperature, nutrients, and other elements to form the optimal environments for specific plants at specific stages. This minimizes the risk of mis-management, and reduces labor costs. The saved control settings can be used again later, shared with friends, or duplicated for use across multiple grow systems. The Bud system is comprised of one control unit and multiple grow units. The control unit is responsible for sensor information collection, activity automation, data communication, and nutrient management. The partnered grow units provide housing for plant roots and nutrient delivery. The Bud system works together via the Bifarm Grow mobile application. Here, users can access live environment information, camera view, and grow journals. https://vimeo.com/267174989

About this brand

BIFΛRM Logo
Bifarm is a technology startup focused in smart gardening solutions. It is the creator of the first commercially available personal high-pressure aeroponics kit, Bifarm is dedicated to providing sustainable and high-tech solutions to home gardeners.