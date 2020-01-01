Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
The Big Sur Classic embodies the recreational spirit of cannabis with its signature Delta 9-THC richness. This is the original story of cannabis, the cannabinoid that started the revolution! We customize this extract using two Indica-dominant hybrid strains to maximize the effects of this heady, plant-based experience. Chill, play and be content with The Classic.
