Big Sur Extracts embodies the spirit of the outdoors, a passion for adventure, and a commitment to nature. More than a coastline or a feeling, Big Sur is a lifestyle. We are about big ideas, big dreams, big plans, big contributions, and going BIG! We are a boutique brand and a pioneering company that excels in original products, packaging and design. We use only top-shelf cannabis, sourced from artisan growers who practice sustainable and renewable farming practices. Big Sur Extracts is dedicated to consistently elevating the science and craft of CO2 extraction to the highest level, striving to be the best in our industry. Our cutting-edge, scientific approach to cannabis engineering allows for exciting new possibilities and uniquely curated cannabinoid experiences. We use advanced Co2 extraction and distillation techniques to create ultra-refined terpenes and cannabinoids. Unique strain blending also provides a boosted plant experience, and the low temp design of our cartridges guarantees a smooth, maximized terpene experience. Nothing from outside the plant is EVER added to our extracts. We are honored that our Cloud Drops earned us 2nd place in 2017 and 3rd place in 2018 at the distinguished Emerald Cup here in CA. This award-winning line of vape pens offers the best of both science and nature, providing uniquely tailored experiences so you can find the balance that’s just right for you all day and all night. We are proud to offer our highly potent, solvent-free, entirely cannabis-based extracts, brought to you by people who are dedicated and passionate about the movement and the lifestyle that is Big Sur.