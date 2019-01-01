Big Bug Organic Fertilizer Our organic fertilizer generated from 100% tropical fish waste! Guaranteed to make your buds grow way bigger and help to create a soil rich in nutrients to grow your plants: BigBudJuice is Naturally rich in: RICH in Dissolved Organic Compounds Potassium Nitrate Magnesium Calcium Iron Phytoplankton Consume what nature has provided for us. Usage The liquid formula is incredibly easy to dose great for hydroponic growing as well. Simply dilute 10ml or two teaspoons in 1000ml of water and use that to feed your plant. That’s it. No mess, no fuss, all natural all organic. You can even use it on your other garden plants! Our 500ml bottle makes 50L of liquid fertilizer! Results in just 48 hours!