Grow Tea - Nutricycler Green Up Blend

by Bioponica

Grow Tea - Nutricycler Green Up Blend

This blend of organic biomass is developed for making liquid fertilizers with the Nutricycler. Through Bioponica DIY process of extracting nutrients from biomass, this particular blend provides an NPK PPM value that is ideal for 'vegetative phase' plant growth. The Green Up Tea blend provides a relatively higher amount of nitrogen and lower concentration of phosphorus and other minerals, in terms of total PPM parts per million in water. By using a ratio of 25 lb of Grow Tea Green Up Blend, in 80 gallons of fresh water, it is possible to produce a liquid fertilizer with a total nutrients value of 10,000 PPM. The final NPK value and concentration of organics, nitrates and other elements depends in part, on the operator technique and a general understanding of the Bioponica process of 'nutricycling.

Bioponics is a 100% organic farming technique that is similar to hydroponics and aquaponics, but different. Similar hydroponics in that it is soilless. Similar to aquaponics in that it supports fish. But different from both in that bioponics is always organic and never dependent on fish. Our unique, a more environmentally sustainable method, utilizes biomass and green discards to provide 100% of all nutrient needs. To properly operate bioponics growing system, a couple basic conditions need to be met. The soilless systems must accommodate organics. And there must be an effective and affordable way to derive organic nutrients to support small or large grow operations. We grow in the Biogarden and extract nutrients from biomass in the Nutricycler. On a larger scale, Bioponica is presently designing and building sustainable farm habitats for clients in the US and around the world. We call these Biofarms, sustaianble farming and dwelling setups that include grow systems, fertilizer making from biomass plus shipping containers converted to residential-office, retail-cafe, juice extraction and popsicle making. The most important feature for the success of our small sustainable farms is the NPK Brewery with Primordial Soup biomass blends for conversion to liquid fertilizer. This containerized extraction vessel converts our dehydrated blends or locally sourced wet biomass into an organic liquid. The Biofarmacy makes use of the similar technology for cold pressing biomass materials, but doing so for the production of nutritious therapeutic beverages. It also can be customized to accommodate food preparation for using juices to make packaged juice shots and popsicles. We offer this to clients growing cannabis in legal states.