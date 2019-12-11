apothecarybewell
on December 11th, 2019
The high from this is so sweet and giggly, brightens my day like not much else. Makes me cough HARD but you know what they say...
Cindy Blue is a Bishop Exclusive. She has been bred for vigor and potency, which comes from her Blue Dream roots. Both the yield and quality are sure to keep growers and smokers equally excited about Cindy Blue.
on December 11th, 2019
