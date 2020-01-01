About this product
Liberation promotes natural lubrication, reduces pain and tension and creates the necessary relaxation to fully enjoy the sexual experience. HERD CONTROL WARNING: This product is not compatible with latex
About this brand
Bison Extracts
Bison Extracts is dedicated to creating and designing clean, safe, premium quality THC concentrates and extracts. We use a Supercritical CO2 extraction method that is non-toxic and less harmful than other extraction methods. All products are lab tested and in child resistant packaging.