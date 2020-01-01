 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Bison Extracts Liberation Personal Lubricant

Bison Extracts Liberation Personal Lubricant

by Bison Extracts

About this product

Liberation promotes natural lubrication, reduces pain and tension and creates the necessary relaxation to fully enjoy the sexual experience. HERD CONTROL WARNING: This product is not compatible with latex

About this brand

Bison Extracts is dedicated to creating and designing clean, safe, premium quality THC concentrates and extracts. We use a Supercritical CO2 extraction method that is non-toxic and less harmful than other extraction methods. All products are lab tested and in child resistant packaging.