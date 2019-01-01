About this product
BKLYN CBD Finesse Time Drops Lemon flavored, whether on the go or cozy at home, decide your vibe with this cool, calming tincture. Made from US grown hemp, our drops contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend. Our Finesse Time Drops is great for reducing stress, anxiety and inflammation, so your body will thank you later. Shake well. Take the oil sublingually and swallow. One dropper delivers about 30mg of CBD. Take additional droppers for the unwinding effect you desire. 30ml bottle with 900mg of CBD Oil Reduces stress, anxiety, and inflammation All natural, contains no artificial flavors or colors Vegan, Gluten free, Alcohol free and Sugar free Ingredients: Whole plant extract (CBD), fractionated coconut oil, raw hemp oil, natural lemon extract, organic sunflower lecithin. Suggested Dosage: For wellness and overall well being, start small with 1/2 dropper. For anxiety and pain, take a larger amount, full dropper. It's generally recommended to start small and work your way up.
