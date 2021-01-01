BKLYN CBD Finesse Time Drops Lemon flavored, whether on the go or cozy at home, decide your vibe with this tincture*. Made from US grown hemp, our drops contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend.



Shake well. Take the oil sublingually and swallow. One dropper delivers about 30mg of CBD. Take additional droppers for the unwinding effect you desire.



30ml bottle with 900mg of CBD Oil

Naturally flavored with organic lemon extract

All natural, contains no artificial flavors or colors

Non-psychoactive CBD derived from US hemp

Vegan, Gluten free, Alcohol free and Sugar free



Ingredients: Whole plant extract (CBD), MCT oil (fractionated coconut oil), natural raw hemp oil, natural lemon extract, organic sunflower lecithin.



Suggested Dosage: Start small with 1/2 dropper. It's generally recommended to start small and work your way up.