Black Tie Tincture contains Full Spectrum Hemp Oil made from Black Tie's premium, pesticide-free hemp extract, MCT Oil, and Espresso Flavor. We use organic MCT oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides) so the Cannabinoids absorb as efficiently as possible into your system. This Full Spectrum Tincture contains a full range of Cannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDA as well as Espresso terpenes.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.