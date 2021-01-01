Black Tie CBD
About this product
Black Tie Tincture contains Full Spectrum Hemp Oil made from Black Tie's premium, pesticide-free hemp extract, MCT Oil, and Espresso Flavor. We use organic MCT oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides) so the Cannabinoids absorb as efficiently as possible into your system. This Full Spectrum Tincture contains a full range of Cannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDA as well as Espresso terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!