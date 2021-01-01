 Loading…

CBD DAB WAX - Blue Afgoo

by Black Tie CBD

About this product

If you’re looking for a high-quality and high-concentrate CBD dab wax, look no further than Black Tie CBD. Our CBD dabs for sale provide you with the ability to quickly micro-dose CBD like never before. It can also be used in addition to other CBD smokables. Order yours now! CBD DAB WAX- This full-melt dab wax provides the ability to micro-dose CBD in a quick and entertaining way. Can be used atop flowers, in wax pens, dab rigs, and more. Made from Isolate, Distillate, and Flavored with strain-derived cannabis terpenes, the Dab Wax Carries a scent that's pleasantly loud & A smooth Taste. Providing light smoke that smooths the palate though the item contains 80+% CBD. Total CBD: 82.76% Terpenes: 14.18% Total Cannabinoids: 83.75% *Moderation recommended. Product provides intense relaxation effects that some may describe as sedating. Flavors: Blue Afgoo - (Indica derived terpenes)

About this brand

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

