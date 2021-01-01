About this product

CBD DAB WAX- This full-melt dab wax provides the ability to micro-dose CBD in a quick and entertaining way. Can be used atop flowers, in wax pens, dab rigs, and more. Made from Isolate, Distillate, and Flavored with strain-derived cannabis terpenes, the Dab Wax Carries a scent that's pleasantly loud & A smooth Taste. Providing light smoke that smooths the palate though the item contains 80+% CBD. Total CBD: 82.76%. Terpenes: 14.18%. Total Cannabinoids: 83.75%. Blue Afgoo - (Indica derived terpenes).