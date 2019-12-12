 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Kief

by Black Tie CBD

Ever wonder what those tiny, sticky crystals are that cover cannabis flower? Well it is known as Trichomes or Kief. Black Tie CBD Kief is derived from the resin glands of our premium hemp flowers, which contain terpenes and cannabinoids. Black Tie's CBD Kief contains a high amount of of the terpene Nerolidol which is associated with floral aromas such as apples, and rose. Nerolidol is believed to produce sedating effects, and is being investigated for providing known medical benefits such as: Antiparasitic, Antifungal, and Antimicrobial. Just $15.99 per gram!

Apow123

Great quality cbd kief nice relaxed feeling and it taste good too

Lisa923

Add a little kief to your gelato, pie or acdc, or jack and it makes it even better. Top notch stuff at blacktie

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.