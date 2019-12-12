About this product
Ever wonder what those tiny, sticky crystals are that cover cannabis flower? Well it is known as Trichomes or Kief. Black Tie CBD Kief is derived from the resin glands of our premium hemp flowers, which contain terpenes and cannabinoids. Black Tie's CBD Kief contains a high amount of of the terpene Nerolidol which is associated with floral aromas such as apples, and rose. Nerolidol is believed to produce sedating effects, and is being investigated for providing known medical benefits such as: Antiparasitic, Antifungal, and Antimicrobial. Just $15.99 per gram!
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.