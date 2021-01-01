 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. CBN Isolate

CBN Isolate

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs CBN Isolate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

CBN ISOLATE - CBN, or Cannabinol, is a hemp derived cannabinoid that is currently being used to combat sleep disorders and assist in pain relief by several people who’ve report positive results. Available in 1 gram, 2 grams, or 5 grams options. Packaged in 1-gram Containers up to 5 grams. Black Tie CBN Isolate contains 96.24% CBN and .27% THC Delta-8. Total cannabinoid content of 96.51% per 1 gram serving (965mg/g). Recommended Use: Use CBN powder to formulate tinctures, oil, topicals, and more. This CBN product is generally used in formulating other products such as oils, tinctures, and lotions. Users should not consume CBN straight.

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review