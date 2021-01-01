About this product

CBN ISOLATE - CBN, or Cannabinol, is a hemp derived cannabinoid that is currently being used to combat sleep disorders and assist in pain relief by several people who’ve report positive results. Available in 1 gram, 2 grams, or 5 grams options. Packaged in 1-gram Containers up to 5 grams. Black Tie CBN Isolate contains 96.24% CBN and .27% THC Delta-8. Total cannabinoid content of 96.51% per 1 gram serving (965mg/g). Recommended Use: Use CBN powder to formulate tinctures, oil, topicals, and more. This CBN product is generally used in formulating other products such as oils, tinctures, and lotions. Users should not consume CBN straight.