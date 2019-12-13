ZachAF711 on November 10th, 2019

One of the best cartridges on the market! I have tried many cartridges out there and Black Ties has been the best I have come across thus far! The price is unbeatable, the taste reminds me of a nice honey green tea, the effects are super relaxing and calm while still able to get things done and work! These cartridges remind me of a nice dab of wax or at least the closest thing to it taste wise! Gets me coughing but yet very smooth!! Will purchase again!! 10/10! If you are sitting out on trying these get off your ass and buy yourself one! Good for on the go, and just that quick medicating!