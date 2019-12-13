Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Black Tie CBD vape cartridges contain 100% Liquid CBD Distillate. When you have a great product, there's no need to include additives. Our liquid distillate boasts 60% CBD with only .1% total THC. This oil is viscous enough to burn yet thick enough to last you a while. The taste is mild and pleasant like Green Tea with a hint of honey. **PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES** The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery. Polycarbonate Clear Round Mouthpiece 1.0ml Cartridge - $49.99 Cartridge w/ CCELL Pen Battery & Charger - $54.99
on December 13th, 2019
Some of the best CBD cartilages there is with a good price
on November 22nd, 2019
The first thing that I immediately noticed is the amount of professionalism that was put into the product. From the streamlined design and colors to the font used I, as an adult/professional, I knew that I was finally dealing with an adult/professional orientated company. No quirky graphics or colors was a refreshing change from what I have traditionally seen on the scene. Delving deeper, the next thing I noticed was the rich aroma and "natural" flavor that were quickly accompanied by a swift relaxing rush that enveloped my whole body. More than welcome after the long stressful day. All I can say is that if Black Tie continues to deliver upper echelon products like this...It just might get lonely at the top. Two thumbs up for the guys at Black Tie! Keep up the good work!!
on November 10th, 2019
One of the best cartridges on the market! I have tried many cartridges out there and Black Ties has been the best I have come across thus far! The price is unbeatable, the taste reminds me of a nice honey green tea, the effects are super relaxing and calm while still able to get things done and work! These cartridges remind me of a nice dab of wax or at least the closest thing to it taste wise! Gets me coughing but yet very smooth!! Will purchase again!! 10/10! If you are sitting out on trying these get off your ass and buy yourself one! Good for on the go, and just that quick medicating!