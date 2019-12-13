About this product
Black Tie CBD vape cartridges contain 100% Liquid CBD Distillate. When you have a great product, there's no need to include additives. Our liquid distillate boasts 60% CBD with only .1% total THC. This oil is viscous enough to burn yet thick enough to last you a while. The taste is mild and pleasant like Green Tea with a hint of honey.
**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**
The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.
Polycarbonate
Clear Round Mouthpiece
1.0ml
Cartridge - $49.99
Cartridge w/ CCELL Pen Battery & Charger - $54.99
**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**
The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.
Polycarbonate
Clear Round Mouthpiece
1.0ml
Cartridge - $49.99
Cartridge w/ CCELL Pen Battery & Charger - $54.99
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.