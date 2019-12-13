Black Tie CBD vape cartridges contain 100% Liquid CBD Distillate. When you have a great product, there's no need to include additives. Our liquid distillate boasts 60% CBD with only .1% total THC. This oil is viscous enough to burn yet thick enough to last you a while. The taste is mild and pleasant like Green Tea with a hint of honey.



**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**



The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.



Polycarbonate

Clear Round Mouthpiece

1.0ml

Cartridge - $49.99



Cartridge w/ CCELL Pen Battery & Charger - $54.99