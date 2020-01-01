 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. x710 Lite Oil Disposables

x710 Lite Oil Disposables

by BlackoutX Vapes

Write a review
BlackoutX Vapes Vaping Vape Pens x710 Lite Oil Disposables

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blackout X introduces the smallest disposable pen made for oil on the market - the x710Lite. These inexpensive and inconspicuous devices hold a measured 0.2ml of oil. The x710Lite is the exact size of a traditional cigarette and the battery will last well beyond the 35-50 hits of 0.2ml of oil. Note: This device is loaded with a syringe and made to handle some of the most viscous of oils. These do not come "pre-loaded".

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BlackoutX Vapes Logo
Did you know our Blackoutx is the first and only refillable and disposable vaporizer pen? Our sales have skyrocketed since we released our newest vape pen and we're already selling in 22 countries. These vape pens make excellent gifts and are fine traveling companions. Where in the world do you want to see BlackoutX? We will ship it to you.