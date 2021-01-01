 Loading…

Mellow Vibes Potcorn | White Cheddar Popcorn

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Gourmet Cannabis-Infused Popcorn by Mellow Vibes is the ultimate way to elevate any movie night. This one-of-a-kind savory gluten-free edible is free from any artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and high-fructose corn syrup. We’ve elevated this all-American snack by infusing it with full-spectrum distillate — Weed Be Poppin’! Activation: 30-45 mins Total per package: 50mg THC If you've been craving the taste of gourmet-style popcorn, look no further than Mellow Vibes White Cheddar popcorn! This gluten-free savory edible is seasoned to perfection, this delectable gourmet popcorn is ideal for anyone looking for a savory edible. Serve it at your next event, or movie night — bet you can’t just eat one!

Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you. Feel the VIBE!

