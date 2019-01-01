Desert Diesel Shake
by Bloom CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Desert Diesel Shake by Bloom Cannabis
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Desert Diesel
Coming from Humboldt Seed Organization, Desert Diesel crosses Sour Diesel with Emerald Mountain DAD (Diesel Afghan Diesel). Deep rich flavors and aromas of sweet fruit, sandalwood, and diesel emit from the rich buds with dense trichomes. Truly a creative strain, Desert Diesel is for dreamers, creators, and adventurers.