ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Diesel
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Sour Diesel
  • Close up cannabis flower of Sour Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 7622 reviews

Sour Diesel

aka Sour D, Sour Deez

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 273 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 7622 reviews

Sour Diesel nugget
Sour Diesel
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

Effects

Show all

5129 people reported 40754 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 53%
Energetic 49%
Creative 43%
Stress 38%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7,622

more reviews
write a review

Find Sour Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Diesel nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express
More happyLeafly flower for Acapulco Gold
Acapulco Gold
More happyLeafly flower for East Coast Sour Diesel
East Coast Sour Diesel
More energeticLeafly flower for Headband
Headband
More tinglyLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More euphoricLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More creativeLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More linaloolLeafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More linalool
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sour Diesel
User uploaded image of Sour Diesel
User uploaded image of Sour Diesel
User uploaded image of Sour Diesel
User uploaded image of Sour Diesel
User uploaded image of Sour Diesel
User uploaded image of Sour Diesel
more photos

Found in

Preview for Euphoric cannabis strains
Euphoric cannabis strains
Preview for Most popular cannabis strains
Most popular cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Strain
Sour Diesel
First strain child
Diesel Duff
child
Second strain child
Champagne Diesel
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Sour Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Diesel nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Sour Diesel cannabis
Tips for growing Sour Diesel cannabis
6 Classic Strains That Influenced the Modern World of Cannabis
6 Classic Strains That Influenced the Modern World of Cannabis
Happy Hanukkah! 8 Crazy Strains for Making Hash Oil
Happy Hanukkah! 8 Crazy Strains for Making Hash Oil
These Cannabis Strains Are So Good, They’ll Make You Utter “Holy ___, Batman!”
These Cannabis Strains Are So Good, They’ll Make You Utter “Holy ___, Batman!”

Most popular in