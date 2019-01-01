About this product
Premium uncut CBD oil plus natural flavor* and best-in-class hardware—an amazing experience that’s ready to use out of the box. 300 mg oil (150 mg CBD) 60+% cannabinoids content Includes CBC, CBG and CBN Flavor: rich, tart sun-ripened berries No buttons, no preheating, no waiting Optimized for vape up to 200+ puffs
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.