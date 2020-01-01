 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Diesel - Premium Sun-grown

Sour Diesel - Premium Sun-grown

by BLOOM FARMS

Write a review
BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel - Premium Sun-grown

Similar items

Show all

About this product

DAYTIME • SATIVA Sour Diesel remains a fan-favorite flower with its earthy green color sprinkled with dark orange hairs. With equally energizing and creative cerebral effects, this warm, sun-grown sativa-dominant strain is renowned to address stress and revitalize mind and body, welcoming just a bit more peace, calm and playfulness to the day. Flavor Profile: Neatly stacked flower nug with wood and earthy notes driven by a strong diesel aroma.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.