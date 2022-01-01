About this product
Sour Diesel remains a fan-favorite flower with its earthy green color sprinkled with dark orange hairs. With equally energizing and creative cerebral effects, this warm, sun-grown sativa-dominant strain is renowned to address stress and revitalize mind and body, welcoming just a bit more peace, calm and playfulness to the day. Wood and earthy notes are driven by a strong diesel aroma.
True to our California heritage, we live where groundbreaking innovation and the wilds of nature intersect… forever striving to master the front of the wave and always evolving to remain best of class in product and service.
We create exceptional products with classic design and are guided by a fundamental belief that companies should help make the world a better place.
