Florigen

by Bloom Yellow Bottles

Bloom Yellow Bottles Growing Nutrients Florigen

· Use as a foliar application during the flower cycle · Promotes flower development through natural plant extracts · Will trigger greater flower production with uniform growth all over the plant · The plants will be able to photosynthesize more as the leaf size will be bigger · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)

About this brand

We are an Australian owned and operated liquid fertilizer manufacturer fusing science with nature to give you the most advanced floriculture feed system available. Using innovative technology each product has been formulated as highly concentrated, making the application per feed very low so you can get more out of each bottle. Bloom can be utilized in any medium type or growing method and most products contain very insignificant NPK. Bloom Yellow Bottles products will never contain any banned PGRs, are highly bio-available, and all ingredients are sustainably sourced from Australia.