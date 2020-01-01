Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
· High quality, highly concentrated humic acid promotes a healthy plant through natural mineral availability · The forms of humate in this product assist the plant to perform at its best by increasing the availability of macro and micro nutrients through it’s natural chelation process · Humates are an excellent fuel source for beneficial microorganisms to consume carbon and multiply within the growing medium to maintain a healthy system · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
Be the first to review this product.