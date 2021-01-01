Bloom Yellow Bottles
Humate
About this product
· High quality, highly concentrated humic acid promotes a healthy plant through natural mineral availability
· The forms of humate in this product assist the plant to perform at its best by increasing the availability of macro and micro nutrients through it’s natural chelation process
· Humates are an excellent fuel source for beneficial microorganisms to consume carbon and multiply within the growing medium to maintain a healthy system
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
