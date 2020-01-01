Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
· Promotes a healthy, flavour enhanced plant through natural mineral availability and enzymes from worm tea · Contains carbohydrates that fuel microorganism growth assisting in maintaining a healthy root zone · The worm tea contains enzymes that assist in a healthy root zone plus other micro organisms that break down decaying plant material in this zone · Enhanced flavor and aroma · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
