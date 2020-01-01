We are an Australian owned and operated liquid fertilizer manufacturer fusing science with nature to give you the most advanced floriculture feed system available. Using innovative technology each product has been formulated as highly concentrated, making the application per feed very low so you can get more out of each bottle. Bloom can be utilized in any medium type or growing method and most products contain very insignificant NPK. Bloom Yellow Bottles products will never contain any banned PGRs, are highly bio-available, and all ingredients are sustainably sourced from Australia.