Bloom Yellow Bottles
Organic SWTNR
About this product
· Promotes a healthy, flavour enhanced plant through natural mineral availability and enzymes from worm tea
· Contains carbohydrates that fuel microorganism growth assisting in maintaining a healthy root zone
· The worm tea contains enzymes that assist in a healthy root zone plus other micro organisms that break down decaying plant material in this zone
· Enhanced flavor and aroma
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
