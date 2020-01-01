Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
· Promotes thicker main stem and branches through various natural plant extracts · Will increase the amount of branches and reduce the plants overall height · Internodes will be closer together creating a bush rather than a pine tree shape · Creating more branches equals an increase in the number of flowering sites · Promotes darker and wider leaves increasing the plants ability to produce energy and fill your growing area faster · Excellent for shaping large crop areas and screen or scrog growing methods · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
