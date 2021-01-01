About this product

· Promotes thicker main stem and branches through various natural plant extracts

· Will increase the amount of branches and reduce the plants overall height

· Internodes will be closer together creating a bush rather than a pine tree shape

· Creating more branches equals an increase in the number of flowering sites

· Promotes darker and wider leaves increasing the plants ability to produce energy and fill your growing area faster

· Excellent for shaping large crop areas and screen or scrog growing methods

· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product

· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)