Bloom Yellow Bottles
Pre
About this product
· Promotes thicker main stem and branches through various natural plant extracts
· Will increase the amount of branches and reduce the plants overall height
· Internodes will be closer together creating a bush rather than a pine tree shape
· Creating more branches equals an increase in the number of flowering sites
· Promotes darker and wider leaves increasing the plants ability to produce energy and fill your growing area faster
· Excellent for shaping large crop areas and screen or scrog growing methods
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
