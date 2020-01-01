 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Silica

by Bloom Yellow Bottles

· Highly concentrated potassium silicate 53.2% – the strongest available in the market worldwide · Potassium silicate promotes healthy plant growth – creates thick cell walls giving the plant protection against insect and fungus attacks · Potassium silicate can not be translocated so continued application will give the best result · Foliar application can be applied to control fungus outbreaks · Highly alkaline and has an important handling method to receive the best result · Application can be by setting the pH value to 7 in a vessel of water before adding to nutrient solution · If using ‘bloom SILICA’ for raising the pH of nutrient solution then only lower the pH to desired level to reach the target pH required · The bottle is labeled as ‘poison’ so no person will consume the product (as it is alkaline) · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)

We are an Australian owned and operated liquid fertilizer manufacturer fusing science with nature to give you the most advanced floriculture feed system available. Using innovative technology each product has been formulated as highly concentrated, making the application per feed very low so you can get more out of each bottle. Bloom can be utilized in any medium type or growing method and most products contain very insignificant NPK. Bloom Yellow Bottles products will never contain any banned PGRs, are highly bio-available, and all ingredients are sustainably sourced from Australia.