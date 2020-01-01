Rhiza Nova Complete Concentrate ~ Probiotics to increase your yield
by Ameret
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
· Highly concentrated potassium silicate 53.2% – the strongest available in the market worldwide · Potassium silicate promotes healthy plant growth – creates thick cell walls giving the plant protection against insect and fungus attacks · Potassium silicate can not be translocated so continued application will give the best result · Foliar application can be applied to control fungus outbreaks · Highly alkaline and has an important handling method to receive the best result · Application can be by setting the pH value to 7 in a vessel of water before adding to nutrient solution · If using ‘bloom SILICA’ for raising the pH of nutrient solution then only lower the pH to desired level to reach the target pH required · The bottle is labeled as ‘poison’ so no person will consume the product (as it is alkaline) · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
Be the first to review this product.