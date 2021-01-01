About this product

· Highly concentrated potassium silicate 53.2% – the strongest available in the market worldwide

· Potassium silicate promotes healthy plant growth – creates thick cell walls giving the plant protection against insect and fungus attacks

· Potassium silicate can not be translocated so continued application will give the best result

· Foliar application can be applied to control fungus outbreaks

· Highly alkaline and has an important handling method to receive the best result

· Application can be by setting the pH value to 7 in a vessel of water before adding to nutrient solution

· If using ‘bloom SILICA’ for raising the pH of nutrient solution then only lower the pH to desired level to reach the target pH required

· The bottle is labeled as ‘poison’ so no person will consume the product (as it is alkaline)

· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product

· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)