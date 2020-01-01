About this product

Blue River™ Rosin Sauce Cartridges are a part of our signature series of AVD branded vape products that offer consumers a safe, convenient, and controlled way to vaporize strain specific solvent-less hash oil. Our advanced mechanical separation techniques are able to naturally preserve a higher concentration of full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes without the use of water, chemical solvents, fillers, cuts, or flavor additives. Blue River™ AVD signature cartridges are specifically designed to handle Blue River™ Rosin Sauces, equipped with real glass casings, a custom bullet ceramic mouthpiece, and a custom “low temp” ceramic core vaporizer. Blue River™ Rosin Sauce AVD Carts offer mobile dosing with smooth robust flavors that deliver effective, clean, and controlled experiences.