Sour Diesel Rosin Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

by Blue River Terpenes

Blue River™ Rosin Sauce Cartridges are a part of our signature series of AVD branded vape products that offer consumers a safe, convenient, and controlled way to vaporize strain specific solvent-less hash oil. Our advanced mechanical separation techniques are able to naturally preserve a higher concentration of full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes without the use of water, chemical solvents, fillers, cuts, or flavor additives. Blue River™ AVD signature cartridges are specifically designed to handle Blue River™ Rosin Sauces, equipped with real glass casings, a custom bullet ceramic mouthpiece, and a custom “low temp” ceramic core vaporizer. Blue River™ Rosin Sauce AVD Carts offer mobile dosing with smooth robust flavors that deliver effective, clean, and controlled experiences.

Blue River offers the widest selection of award winning full spectrum essential oils naturally derived from whole plant cultivars. Our prices are based on grade, yield, and availability. Our pure essential oil products are designed to be used as a diluent for aromatherapy and vaporization.