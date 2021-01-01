 Loading…

Indica

UW Purple

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower UW Purple

About this product

UW Purple by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Logo
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.

About this strain

UW Purple

UW Purple
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

UW is a marijuana strain that comes with its own superhero origin story. Popular rumor has it that a clone was stolen from a certain Pacific Northwest university's medical research lab in the early nineties—in some versions by a rogue graduate student—and has since been a popular top-shelf indica. These dense, sticky buds show their university pride with purple coloring and are at the top of the class when it comes to potency. UW's powerful high is sedative and popular for pain relief and insomnia. A mix of tropical fruit and a little spice, the aroma also earns high marks.

