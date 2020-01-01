Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
Cutting Edge Cannabis
About Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.
Available in
United States, Washington