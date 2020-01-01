 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lip Balm

by Bluegrass Hemp Oil

Bluegrass Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Bath & Body Lip Balm

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Our lip balm is more than a simple moisturizing lip balm. Infused with our Genesis Blend hemp extract, it is a great benefit to your lips to combat the exposure to the harsh effects of sun, wind and dry air. Carry the power of CBD in your pocket! 10mg of CBD/per stick. Vegan certified Available in two flavors: Original & Vanilla Ingredients: Coconut oil, sweet almond oil, candelilla wax, avocado oil, Genesis Blend CBD. *Vanilla lip balm contains flavoring.

Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.