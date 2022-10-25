About this product
Our lip balm is more than a simple moisturizing lip balm. Infused with our Genesis Blend hemp extract, it is a great benefit to your lips to combat the exposure to the harsh effects of sun, wind and dry air. Carry the power of CBD in your pocket! 10mg of CBD/per stick.
Vegan certified
Available in two flavors: Original & Vanilla
Ingredients: Coconut oil, sweet almond oil, candelilla wax, avocado oil, Genesis Blend CBD.
*Vanilla lip balm contains flavoring.
About this brand
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.