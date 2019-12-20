Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
The Z-7 cannabis strain by CBD Crew is an even hybrid and proven CBD producer.. It is a selected phenotype from a the Cannatonic plant crossed with an Afghan from Mr. Nice. It's high in the terpene myrcene, which is a natural analgesic. This high CBD strain has a multitude of medicinal purposes, such as reducing pain and inflammation. Ideal for daytime or evening usage.
on December 20th, 2019
Z-7 has become my favorite strain of medical marijuana. Dealing with insomnia and anxiety is much easier with the help of Z-7. It's a sigh of relief in this busy world without the overpowering effects of THC. A nice balance for relaxing.