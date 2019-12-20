 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Z-7 CBD

by Bold Cultivation

About this product

The Z-7 cannabis strain by CBD Crew is an even hybrid and proven CBD producer.. It is a selected phenotype from a the Cannatonic plant crossed with an Afghan from Mr. Nice. It's high in the terpene myrcene, which is a natural analgesic. This high CBD strain has a multitude of medicinal purposes, such as reducing pain and inflammation. Ideal for daytime or evening usage.

wmestacy

Z-7 has become my favorite strain of medical marijuana. Dealing with insomnia and anxiety is much easier with the help of Z-7. It's a sigh of relief in this busy world without the overpowering effects of THC. A nice balance for relaxing.

