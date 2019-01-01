About this product
1oz bottle of Iso-filtered CBD oil with NO THC. This natural oil is infused with organic mint extract and sourced from one of our premier suppliers in California. This oil has 16.66mg of CBD per serving (60 servings total).
About this brand
At Boston Hempire we source the highest quality hemp products available on the market. Our CBD rich hemp products provide all the benefits cannabinoids have to offer without the psychoactive effects of THC. Every product contains little to no THC and is under the federal limits. We stand behind the quality of our products and include a full lab analysis with each and every package we ship. Boston Hempire is fully insured by All Access Insurance and Cannabis Insurance Solutions.